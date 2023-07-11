Maine Crisp Company has launched its newest crisp flavor, Olive & Za'atar. The suggested retail price is $6.99.

This gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO, and plant-based crisp offers a flavor profile that satisfies consumers’ desires for globally-inspired pantries while meeting several dietary restrictions.

“Since we had already adapted our crisp recipe to be dairy-free, I had the freedom to be really creative with a new flavor profile,” states Karen Getz, founder and chief product officer at Maine Crisp. “I love pairing cheese with olives, which sparked an idea to create a crisp that complements salty and savory notes with the bright herbs of za’atar. The nutty buckwheat base is rounded out with sesame and almonds for a rich tasting experience.”

The Olive & Za’atar crisp also blends balsamic vinegar and organic honey that pairs with dipping in hummus or topping with whipped feta and smoked fish.

The Maine Crisp product line now comprises five flavors, featuring both locally-sourced and globally-inspired ingredients. Through these combinations, Maine Crisp is bringing buckwheat, a nutritious ancient seed, to the modern consumer. All crisps are baked with buckwheat, which is naturally gluten-free, grain free, rich in fiber, and offers a complete protein.

