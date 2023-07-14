In response to the growing legislation around per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) has launched the first future-proof, eco-friendly packaging solution for the industry using a cleaner chemistry within record-breaking turnaround. MGC will be debuting the PFAS-free AGELESS oxygen absorber technology at Pack Expo, September 11–13 in Las Vegas, in booth SU-7490.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” have been widely used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the mid-20th century. Once favored for their oil and water-resistant properties, PFAS has recently been under public scrutiny for its inability to breakdown in the environment and potential adverse health effects. As a result, legislators around the world have enacted laws banning PFAS in products, including packaging, putting pressure on manufacturers across a wide spectrum of industries for coordinated action now.

As science around PFAS improves to better identify data gaps and understand end-of-life concerns, stakeholders are presented with an incredibly broad definition of PFAS across governments, making the regulatory landscape even more difficult to navigate. MGC has revolutionized its oxygen absorber technology by eliminating PFAS and replacing it with an advanced proprietary formula to meet new stringent global regulations. This innovation is preceded by more than 40 years of proven AGELESS technology, MGC’s well known and established brand, now reengineered to support the industry’s progress towards ambitious sustainability goals.

By completely removing a toxic grease-proofing agent from its oxygen absorber, MGC is introducing a first-of-its-kind, universal packaging solution that is 100 percent PFAS-free but doesn’t compromise quality, performance, and safety. PFAS-free AGELESS oxygen absorbers are oil-resistant and can deoxidize the interior of sealed packages to maintain flavor, color, fragrance, and nutrition of freshly prepared food, as well as dramatically extend shelf life.

PFAS-free AGELESS can create a 99.9% oxygen-free package within 24 hours[1], which keeps a variety of foods fresh without the use of unhealthy preservatives—drastically extending product shelf life, reducing waste, and improving product quality.

“To develop a brand new, PFAS-free solution for our customers within such a short stretch of time is a truly herculean feat,” said Sean Hael, sales and marketing general manager at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America. “PFAS-free AGELESS supports companies advancement towards long-term sustainability goals, complies with evolving regulations, all while providing the same performance and efficacy that our customers know and trust.”

PFAS-free AGELESS is used to protect and preserve a variety of products, including processed meats, meat snacks, baked goods, dried fruits, coffee, pet treats, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. To learn more about AGELESS, visit ageless.mgc-a.com.