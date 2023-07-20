Old Trapper announced that the brand is the exclusive beef jerky sponsor of North American Whitetail TV that begins this summer.

As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper messaging and signage will be incorporated into the set of every Big Buck Profile segment.

Celebrating its 20th year, North American Whitetail is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on outdoor television. Programming is focused entirely on the pursuit of America’s big game species.

Throughout the 2023–24 programming, Old Trapper beef jerky will be used and identified in North American Whitetail hunt segments, Dr. Deer segments, and Build Your Own Deer Factory segments. Old Trapper signage will be integrated in all Big Buck profile segments and brand apparel will be worn by the program hosts, Haynes Shelton, Blake Garlock, and Dale Evans. As part of the fully integrated sponsorship, North American Whitetail will incorporate Old Trapper promotional efforts into digital and print delivery. Multi-platform extensions include promotion in NAW magazine and at NorthAmericanWhitetail.com. Placement in select Outdoor Sportsman Group publications is also part of the partnership.

For 2023, Old Trapper will be hosting a special sweepstake opportunity that will run through the season. The sweepstakes will be promoted at the end of each episode and through the North American Whitetail digital channels.

“Our sponsorship of North American Whitetail embodies the spirit of the wild and is a natural fit as hunter’s everywhere choose Old Trapper as a hunt pack essential,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “We honor the untamed spirit of the wilderness and the pursuit of adventure, while fueling the passion that drives hunters to conquer new frontiers. We are excited for another great season of big game hunting to get underway."

