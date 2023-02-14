The United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) announced today its new national sponsorship of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, which inspires Americans to make lasting changes in their diets and health one small step at a time.

"This is a first-of-its kind relationship for the Sorghum Checkoff and represents our strong commitment to supporting healthy solutions and nutrition education for all Americans,” Sorghum Checkoff Director of Food Innovation and Institutional Markets, Lanier Dabruzzi, MS, RD, LD, said. "There is a growing body of research showing sorghum's heart health benefits and we’re excited to be a national sponsor of Healthy for Good to help people improve their heart health through delicious, versatile, and nutritious food choices, like sorghum."

“Eating fresh, nutrition-rich food benefits both your physical and mental health and is a key component of the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, which identifies specific health behaviors and health factors driving optimal heart and brain health,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “Our Healthy for Good initiative helps people eat smarter by providing recipes, articles and tips to build—and maintain—good nutritional habits. We look forward to adding to our popular “eat smart” resources thanks to support from Sorghum Checkoff.”

A serving of cooked whole grain sorghum is an excellent source of 12 essential nutrients, including protein, iron, and zinc. Sorghum is a natural source of antioxidants, which may help to lower one’s risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and some neurological diseases. Research has illustrated sorghum’s role in maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

A staple in African, Asian, and some Native American cuisines, sorghum is growing in popularity in American cuisine. Naturally gluten-free and non-GMO, sorghum is the perfect addition to any diet. Vegetarians, those avoiding gluten, vegans, and meat eaters alike can enjoy sorghum. The nutritious, versatile ingredient has a neutral, nutty flavor that can be enjoyed boiled in soups or grain bowls, popped as a crunchy snack, or baked using sorghum flour.

“Industry-changing innovations are happening for sorghum right now, for the better, and we are committed to showing how sorghum can be incorporated as part of a healthy diet,” Sorghum Checkoff Executive Director, Norma Ritz Johnson, said. “Our Healthy for Good sponsorship announcement comes with perfect timing as February is recognized as the month for Americans to focus on their cardiovascular health. Sorghum can be a catalyst for change in the area of health and nutrition.”

Recipes, nutrition, and more information are available at SorghumCheckoff.com/consumers, and more information on American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative can be found at heart.org/healthyforgood.