Old Trapper has announced that it has renewed its sponsorship of the Big Ten Conference, which includes the designation as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference. The 2022 sponsorship covers the Big Ten football, men’s baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, and hockey seasons.

Throughout the partnership, Old Trapper will be highlighted as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference in both televised and streamed event coverage on the Big Ten Network. Old Trapper will also be featured in :30 second spots across the network’s linear and digital platforms, and included on conference signage at the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Hockey Championship Game and the Big Ten Conference Basketball Tournament. The beef snacks brand also receives rights to use Big Ten Conference logos throughout the season.

“We are excited to renew our sponsorship with the Big Ten Conference this year and once again be the official beef jerky for football, basketball, and hockey fans,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Last year’s sponsorship was so successful that we expanded the 2022 sponsorship to include men’s baseball. We are excited to cheer on all of the teams this year and are grateful to the fans for their support of the teams they love and their support of Old Trapper and our retail partners.”