To help U.S. manufacturers weather the current economic challenges, tna solutions will showcase its high-speed, high-accuracy processing and packaging solutions at booth #803 at SNAXPO23, March 19–21 in Orlando, FL. On site, visitors can experience a live demo of the latest iteration of tna’s flagship vertical form fill and seal (VFFS) packaging system, the tna robag 3e, as well as tna’s versatile intelli-flav OMS 5.1 seasoning system. During the show, newly appointed vice president, tna North America, Mukul Shukla, will interact with visitors to the tna booth, sharing his vision on industry trends, opportunities, and the latest innovations from tna.

“I am excited to be joining the tna team in North America, after leading the company’s MENA division for the past 10 years,” comments Mukul Shukla, vice president, tna North America. “My goal is to support U.S. food manufacturers in an evolving business environment as we see more and more US food producers seeking solutions to help reduce material and energy use, simplify maintenance and training, and boost overall line efficiency. SNAXPO23 provides a perfect platform to spotlight our food processing and packaging innovations specifically designed to increase uptime and deliver the highest product quality. Join me at the show to see how they can benefit your business.”

tna robag 3e: high speed and excellent product quality

The U.S. snacks market is the largest in the world, projected to grow annually by 2.68% (CAGR 2023–2027). To address the growing need for high-output solutions, the tna robag 3e can produce a wide variety of products at speeds of up to 250 bags per minute. The VFFS bagger also sets high-quality standards with product wastage as low as 0.1%, enhancing sustainability.

The simplicity of the tna robag 3e packaging system makes it easy to operate, service, and maintain, helping U.S. manufacturers to deal with labor shortages. Featuring EtherCAT real-time protocol and an integrated display controller system, the latest tna robag reduces cabling infrastructure by 20%, enabling easier servicing and lower total installed costs. The tna robag 3e shares common core components with the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1, reducing the need for additional spare parts stocking, while its smart diagnostics and remote connectivity allow real-time communication for faster global servicing support.

the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1: accurate and flexible seasoning

With ever-changing consumer tastes, the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1 features a responsive variable mass seasoning function with a dynamic vibratory weigh conveyor, to directly control product, oil spray, and flow of seasoning powder into a single drum. As a result, U.S. manufacturers benefit from the accurate seasoning of a wide range of hot and cold products on the same system. It also allows for consistent coverage without costly ingredient losses, further contributing to a healthy bottom line.

To find out more about tna’s complete range of packaging and processing solutions, and to interact with Mukul Shukla, vice president, tna North America, visit the company at SNAXPO23, booth #803.

Visit tnasolutions.com or contact tnateam@tnasolutions.com to learn more.