Thomas’ Breads is bringing back its fan-favorite, seasonal limited-edition Pumpkin Spice English Muffins, Bagels, and Swirl Bread, available for purchase at major grocery retailers beginning August 7, while supplies last. The suggested retail prices are $5.29 for a six-pack of English muffins, $4.99 for a five-pack of bagels, and $4.79 for a loaf of swirl bread.

The English muffins are 150 calories, the bagels are 270 calories, and the Swirl Bread is 100 calories per slice. Each product is made with real pumpkin, spices, and cinnamon.

The pumpkin spice products will be available for purchase at major grocery retailers in the West starting August 28 through December 2.