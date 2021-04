Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.thomasbreads.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: Northeast

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: It's one of life's toughest decisions: sweet or savory? This National English Muffin Day, Thomas' is encouraging fans to have it all! April 23 marks the annual observance dedicated to celebrating the Nooks & Crannies perfection of Thomas' English Muffins that transformed American breakfast tables more than 140 years ago. To honor this beloved icon, the folks at Thomas' are toasting up the tastiest contest breakfast has ever seen with the opportunity for one fan to win the contest grand prize of $10,000. With two sides to top, fans don't need to choose between their favorite ways to enjoy an English muffin and after sharing their deliciously unique topping combinations, a nationwide consumer vote will crown one "dough-voted" fan as the Split Decisions champion.

With Thomas' now easier-to-split English muffins, each half of the Nooks & Crannies goodness will serve as the ultimate blank canvas for every breakfast whim. Now through April 30, fans can head to NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com to submit their Split Decisions creations showcasing their favorite sweet, salty, or savory recipes. For a little extra culinary inspiration, fans can scan the unique Pincode found on all Limited Edition Split Decisions packaging to explore a curated Pinterest board of recipe ideas. Following the entry period, five finalists will be selected for a nationwide vote, where the finalist with the most votes will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize, which will be announced on May 17. Plus, those who cast their vote on NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com between May 10 –16 will be entered into a random drawing to win one of 25 $400 gift cards from Thomas' – enough to cover their next few grocery trips and inspire more delicious creativity!

"We're thrilled to celebrate another year of the Nooks & Crannies goodness in a such a delicious way by encouraging our fans to unleash their topping creativity," said Eduardo Zarate, senior director of marketing for Thomas'. "With the endless possibilities that Thomas' offers, we hope this exciting Split Decisions contest will inspire English muffin lovers to stop choosing one recipe over another and embrace all of their favorite tasty toppings. We look forward to 'toasting' with our fans as they share their favorite recipes to celebrate National English Muffin Day!"

To make the National English Muffin Day celebration even sweeter, Thomas' is shaking up breakfast and beyond with the introduction of new Limited Edition Cinnamon Bun English Muffins. Made with real cinnamon, the sweet, gooey goodness of cinnamon buns pairs perfectly with the Nooks & Crannies texture to create the mashup that breakfast lovers have been waiting for. Perfect for breakfast, an afternoon snack or a sweet treat after dinner, new Thomas' Cinnamon Bun English Muffins will be available for a limited time at grocery stores nationwide starting April 12 with a suggested retail price of $4.49.