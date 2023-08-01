Midwest Growth Partners (“MGP”), a West Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska-based private equity fund that specializes in succession planning and growth capital investments across the food and agriculture value chain, has announced an investment in French Gourmet, LLC.

Based in Sparks, Nevada, French Gourmet was founded by Patrick Novak in 1984 as a manufacturer of artisanal, all-natural, European-style pastries and Danishes. Today, French Gourmet manufactures a variety of croissants, Danish pastries, dough shells, and puff pastries with laminated dough in frozen and pre-proofed formats. The company services hotels, cafes, independent bakeries, diners, grocery bakeries, and other food service businesses.

“French Gourmet is well positioned for its next phase of growth, and I’m excited for Midwest Growth Partners to help execute on the vision I’ve had for the Company since founding the business,” said Patrick Novak.

Zane Hendricks, vice president of Midwest Growth Partners, stated: “French Gourmet has a great product, culture, and impressive manufacturing capabilities. I’ve enjoyed working with the entire management team, and we are excited to be part of the Company’s growth for years to come.”