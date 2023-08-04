Since 2019, Kellogg Company and Meijer, two Michigan-based organizations, have partnered to promote and support farming and young farmers in the Midwest through the "Kellogg's Rooted in the Midwest" campaign. This year, the companies shone a light on Black farmers in southwest Michigan who are making an impact on their communities.

This year's campaign, which launched in Meijer stores and online at the end of July, featured two organizations led by young Black farmers:

Sunlight Gardens, in Battle Creek, Mich.: Devon Wilson's urban farm is the culmination of his tireless passion, hard-earned experience, and mission to build up and serve underrepresented communities.

Zoo City Farm & Food Network, Kalamazoo, Mich.: Remi Harrington's small-scale farming initiative helps give members of urban communities a place to grow and expand their opportunities.

As deep-rooted Midwest companies, Kellogg and Meijer are committed to supporting young farmers in southwest Michigan through donations and employee volunteering. The campaign leveraged the insight that, in 1910, 14% of farmers in the U.S. were Black, while today that figure sits at about 1%.

"As part of our Better Days Promise strategy to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, Kellogg proudly supports young farmers in an effort to put food on the table and supports their efforts to grow fresh, local foods," says Amy Davis, VP, sales accounts, Kellogg Company. "We partner with Meijer not only as good neighbors in our home of Michigan, but to demonstrate our shared commitment to the state and the young farmers who will continue to make it an agricultural powerhouse."

Earlier this year, Kellogg and Meijer announced a partnership with The National Young Farmers Coalition, providing funding to support their work to shift power to, and equitably resource, the next generation of working farmers, particularly farmers of color.