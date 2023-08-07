Hostess and sister brand Voortman are bringing back some fall seasonal favorites, including Halloween-inspired snacks, and are also launching a new snack.
Limited-edition fall products will be available starting at the end of August and will include:
- New Voortman Apple Pie Wafers: Crisp wafers sandwiched between fruity apple pie-flavored crème available in 30-count, 10.6-ounce packages.
- Voortman Pumpkin Spice Wafers: Pumpkin spice-flavored crème meets crisp wafer layers available in 30-count, 10.6-ounce packages.
- Hostess Maple Glazed Donettes: Light, airy, bite-sized donuts covered in a sweet maple glaze available in 9.5-ounce bags and 6-count, 3-ounce single-serve packages.
- Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies: Classic sponge cake with a creamy pumpkin spice-flavored filling available in 8-count, 10.86-ounce multi-packs.
- Hostess Iced Pumpkin CupCakes: Moist iced pumpkin cake with a creamy center, topped with icing and an orange squiggle available in 8-count, 11.57-ounce multi-packs and 2-count, 2.89-ounce single-serve packages
- Hostess Spooky Twinkies: Fluffy chocolate sponge cake with a creamy vanilla filling available in 8-count, 10.86-ounce multi-packs and 2-count, 2.7-ounce single-serve packages.
- Hostess ScaryCakes: Moist chocolate cake with a creamy center, topped with orange icing and The Original Squiggle available in 8-count, 12.7-ounce multi-packs and 2-count, 3.17-ounce single-serve packages.