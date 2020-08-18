Company: Nestle Toll House
Website: VeryBestBaking.com
Introduced: August 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.99
Product Snapshot: Due to popular demand, Nestlé Toll House is bringing back limited-edition fall refrigerated cookie doughs to enjoy all season long!
Bakers and cookie lovers alike can relish the changing seasons with sweet options featuring fall-forward flavors and designs:
Nestlé Toll House seasonal refrigerated cookie doughs will be available at select grocery and mass merchandise stores beginning later this month, for a limited time only.
- Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (16oz, MSRP: $2.99; prices may vary by retailer): Soft, chewy and just like homemade, it’s hard not to fall’n love with these festive fall favorite cookies! Full of our original semi-sweet chocolate morsels, and topped with harvest-colored leaf-shaped sprinkles, these cookies put a seasonal spin on the classic Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie you know and love—and are sure to get you ready for sweater weather.
- Nestlé Toll House M&M’s Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough (14oz, MSRP: $2.99; prices may vary by retailer): It’s no tricks and all treats with this Nestlé Toll House® M&M Ghoul's Mix Cookie Dough! Two fan favorites—sugar cookie dough and Ghoul’s Mix Milk Chocolate M&M's—come together to deliver a frightfully delicious treat, topped with Halloween sprinkles.