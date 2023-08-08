Country Archer Provisions has announced the launch of Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Packs. The protein snacks offer clean-label ingredients for health-conscious consumers seeking flavorful, better-for-you snacking options for themselves and their families.

Just in time for back-to-school, Country Archer is providing two alternatives to traditional snacking options in convenient, kid-friendly packaging. The Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks feature all-natural turkey infused with authentic herbs and spices like rosemary, basil, thyme, garlic, and onion. The Original Beef Jerky Snack Packs consist of 100% grass-fed beef combined with spices like garlic and onion powder.

"Unlike most of our competitive set, the Country Archer brand is a true meat snack portfolio, offering a wide variety of flavors, proteins, pack formats, and sizes to ensure consumers have healthy, delicious options whenever and wherever they need them," said Co-Founder and CEO Eugene Kang. "We are thrilled to introduce a new protein—turkey—to our hugely popular Mini Sticks line and also launch a snack pack version of our beef jerky, ideal for portion control and back-to-school. Driven by a growing appetite for quality and portable protein, we developed these two products in response to overwhelming consumer demand for an expanded range of our portfolio.”

Available in select retailers now, the bite-sized sticks and beef jerky packs are low-to-no sugar, free of nitrites/nitrates, and contain no unnecessary preservatives.

NEW Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks: A lower-calorie alternative crafted for those seeking on-the-go white-meat protein in a bite-sized format. Joining the popular line of bite-sized mini sticks, including Original Grass-Fed Beef and Teriyaki-Style Pork, these individually wrapped mini meat sticks offer a quick burst of real rosemary flavor and protein from 100% natural turkey breast. Choose from multipacks ranging from 12- to 36-count. Available now starting at an SRP of $14.99.

NEW Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack: The same tender and savory jerky pieces Country Archer is known for now in a pre-portioned format. This 100% grass-fed beef jerky is free from the nine most common food allergens and packed with 9g of protein per bag for a wholesome boost to keep you going when hunger strikes. This multipack includes five individually packaged, one-ounce snack packs, perfect for enjoying on-the-go. Available now starting at an SRP of $14.99.

Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack are now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and countryarcher.com with additional retailers coming on board later this year. The full portfolio of Country Archer meat snacks is available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores nationwide, including Costco, Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Albertson’s, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Love’s Travel Centers, Hudson News, and many more.