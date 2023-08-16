Nestlé USA frozen snack line Hot Pockets is looking to entice heat lovers and spice fanatics via a product collaboration with First We Feast's YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, to create what is reputed to be the hottest Hot Pocket ever. The snack is part of the line consisting of four new varieties combining Hot Pockets with flavors familiar to fans of Hot Ones.

"We're focused on pushing boundaries in culture to engage Hot Pockets fans in hyper-relevant ways," says Bryan Waddell, brand marketing manager for Hot Pockets. "Our collaboration with Hot Ones combines that brand promise with their unquestioned authority on heat to deliver a truly unique and impactful snacking experience."

These four new spicy Hot Pockets recipes reportedly bring the heat with authentic Hot Ones hot sauces from Heatonist that all pack a deliciously fiery punch, baked in a crispy buttery crust. The lineup includes:

Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon featuring Hot Ones The Classic Garlic Fresno: offering a milder experience with chicken, bacon, and a lively sauce packing Fresno chiles and a punch of garlic to give a sweet heat lift

Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde: cheesesteak that turns up the heat with a smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles

Habanero Pepperoni and Sausage featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo: spicy, meaty medley of pepperoni and sausage, sizzling with the flavor of smoked red jalapeños and habanero chiles

Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring Hot Ones The Last Dab: Apollo: the hottest Hot Pocket in the line includes a sauce made from Apollo peppers

To celebrate this red-hot collab, Hot Pockets will make an unexpectedly hot appearance on a special episode of Hot Ones in October.

"First We Feast and Hot Ones are excited to team up with Hot Pockets to bring our fans a spicy new way to experience the show's famous hot sauces from Heatonist," says Hot Ones creator and First We Feast general manager Chris Schonberger. "With the launch of brand-new Hot Pockets, fans can taste the heat for themselves at home, and catch the hand-held snack on a special episode of Hot Ones this fall."

Beginning in September, retailers nationwide will offer the Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon, Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak, and Hot Habanero Pepperoni & Sausage flavors. All three are available for an MSRP of $3.29 (prices vary by retailer). The Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring The Last Dab: Apollo will be exclusively available via Gopuff for an MSRP of $5.49.

Nestlé S.A. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.