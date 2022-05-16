Company: Kellogg Company
Website: pringles.com
Introduced: June/July 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.09
Product Snapshot: Hot Ones alert! Pringles has collaborated with Hot Ones, the saucy internet-famous show that puts A-listers in the hot seat. Introducing the new limited-edition Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones lineup, which packs the red-hot taste of Hot Ones wing sauce into three blazing crisp flavors:
- Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones The Classic Hot Sauce (available at Circle K only this July)
- Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo (available at Walmart stores only this June)
- Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde (available at retailers nationwide this June)
And because no Hot Ones challenge is complete without the Last Dab, heat-loving fans have a chance to win a can of Last Dab-ified Pringles (not available for purchase). Just scan the QR Code on any Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones product and follow the on-screen prompts for a chance to win one of just 400 cans of Last Dab Crisps.