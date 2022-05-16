Company: Kellogg Company

Website: pringles.com

Introduced: June/July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.09

Product Snapshot: Hot Ones alert! Pringles has collaborated with Hot Ones, the saucy internet-famous show that puts A-listers in the hot seat. Introducing the new limited-edition Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones lineup, which packs the red-hot taste of Hot Ones wing sauce into three blazing crisp flavors:

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones The Classic Hot Sauce (available at Circle K only this July)

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo (available at Walmart stores only this June)

Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde (available at retailers nationwide this June)

And because no Hot Ones challenge is complete without the Last Dab, heat-loving fans have a chance to win a can of Last Dab-ified Pringles (not available for purchase). Just scan the QR Code on any Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Ones product and follow the on-screen prompts for a chance to win one of just 400 cans of Last Dab Crisps.



