Butter Buds Inc. recently announced John Boggs has joined the company as regional sales manager. In his new role, Boggs will be responsible for managing and growing sales of Butter Buds products to customers in Chicago and the surrounding areas.

“We are excited to announce that John Boggs has joined the Butter Buds team as the new regional sales manager,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “John is a highly accomplished senior executive with an extensive background in the food industry. We are confident that his diverse experience, excellent communication skills and strong industry relationships will be a great asset to help the Butter Buds sales team deliver successful results.”

As regional sales manager, Boggs will implement effective sales strategies and lead sales efforts for his region. He will build and foster strong relationships with executive decision-makers, R&D teams, and purchasing professionals, and inform them on how Butter Buds’ ingredient solutions can help achieve sensory, nutritional and budgetary objectives. Additionally, he will evaluate customers’ evolving brand needs and identify solutions to ensure success in today’s demanding food and beverage market.

Boggs said, “Butter Buds solutions help to create great-tasting products that meet a wide range of popular demands including clean label, organic, and dairy free. I’m very excited to be a part of the Butter Buds team and to help customers and their brands create high-quality and on-trend products that customers will love.”

John Boggs joined the Butter Buds domestic sales team from Ritchie Marketing, a food broker and marketing consultant throughout the Midwest territory, where he was sales manager. Prior to that, Boggs held roles as the territory business manager for The Kraft Heinz Company and marketing/sales associate at Sysco. He also has over 20 years of experience managing one of the first microbreweries in the Chicagoland area. Boggs earned his Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University.

To learn more about Butter Buds concentrated dairy ingredients and specialty flavors, visit

.