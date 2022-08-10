Butter Buds Inc. announced David Anderson has joined the team as applications manager. Anderson will support the formulation and development of Butter Buds' real dairy ingredients and its variety of food applications. He will work with the team in their state-of-the-art lab and test kitchen facility helping Butter Buds customers stay ahead of the competition with a consistent flow of new ideas and innovations.

“David Anderson has been a welcome addition to the Butter Buds team,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “Not only does David bring a wealth of application expertise, he also has an extensive background in both technical and commercial experience in the food industry. As applications manager, David combines his refined skillset in supporting business growth and new product development with his ability to build and improve upon customer relationships. All of these attributes make him an excellent asset to our team.”

David Anderson joined Butter Buds from Robert Half Management Resources. Formerly, he was president of Brew City Booch, the first kombucha brewery in Milwaukee. His tenure also includes nearly a decade at Chr. Hansen A/S, in roles that included associate scientist and global product manager, as a member of the food color applications and development lab. Anderson earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and earned a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.