AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) has added Bill Zimmerman as regional account manager for the Western United States and Canada. With his focus set on the specialty baked goods segments including artisan bread and rolls, pizza and flatbreads, cakes, pies, pastries, and more, Zimmerman joins an experienced team of account managers supporting commercial bakers worldwide with reliable, automated food production solutions.

A fifth-generation baker, Zimmerman brings to the company 25 years of experience in wholesale baking and ingredient sales and technical service. He is a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of both the University of Phoenix and the American Institute of Baking’s Baking Science and Technology curriculum. His understanding of the baking industry, the production process, and his collaborative approach have helped him bring solutions for leading baking companies that improve operational efficiencies and increase profitability.

“We anticipate substantial growth in consumer demand for premium, artisan-style baked products over the coming years,” noted Ross Sandlin, director of sales for the Americas. “Welcoming Bill to our sales team will position us to better deliver and support our complete system solutions for these specialty consumer product segments.”

“As an industry veteran, I’m very familiar with the operational challenges bakers face day-in and day-out, to maintain product quality while improving production efficiencies and empowering a diverse workforce,” mentioned Zimmerman. “I’m eager to work alongside our bakery customers to ensure AMF is driving product innovation based on the voice of our customers while delivering immediate value in terms of revenue growth and sustainability.”