Duravant LLC (an equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging, and material handling sectors) has announced it has acquired PPM Technologies from Stonehenge Partners. PPM is a manufacturer of conveying, coating, and thermal equipment; it designs, engineers, and manufactures processing solutions for a wide range of end markets including snack foods, confectionary, cereals, nutraceuticals, nuts and seeds, vegetables, meats, poultry, and seafood. The PPM reportedly enhances Duravant’s portfolio of automation solutions with new products and technologies that are complementary to those of Key Technology, a leader in sorting and food handling solutions and a member of the Duravant family of operating companies.

“PPM is an ideal complement to our existing suite of products in our food processing and handling equipment portfolio,” says Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant. “Our new partnership with PPM bolsters our integration services capabilities which are in high demand as customers are increasingly relying on our applications and design expertise to deliver complete turnkey lines.”

“We have enjoyed a great working relationship with the PPM team over the last four and a half years,” says Andrew Bohutinsky, managing partner of Stonehenge Partners. We are very pleased with the growth of the business under our stewardship and look forward to its continued success within the Duravant family of companies.”

PPM is a maker of food handling technology with more 70 years of experience in designing and manufacturing conveyors and graders. The company has expanded their portfolio to include coating and thermal technologies to meet the growing demand for end-to-end integrated processing lines. PPM serves national and multi-national customers in more than 50 countries with designs and customized solutions engineered to optimize efficiency and production. PPM has two manufacturing sites in the U.S., a sales office in the U.K., direct sales support in Mexico, and provides lifetime support to their global customer base with aftermarket parts and services performed by expert technicians.

“We are very excited as we look ahead at our next phase of growth with Duravant,” says Robert Pedersen, president of PPM. “PPM is a perfect complement to Key Technology, and our new partnership will enable us to collaborate on innovation, new product development and strategic growth initiatives, including accelerating our expansion in Europe and Latin America. Plus, by leveraging the group’s extensive service offerings and infrastructure, we will further enhance the overall lifetime value we deliver to our customers.”