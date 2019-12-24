PPM Technologies snack frying system

Company: PPM Technologies

Website: ppmtech.com

Equipment Snapshot: PPM Technologies has updated its Snack Frying System. With adjustable cook times from 5 to 45 seconds and state-of-the-art frying wheel design, the extrusions or pellets are compartmentalized in each flight of the wheel to precisely control the frying. A choice of either gas (with immersion tubes) or electrical heating options are now available, and an advanced thermal controller maintains and adjusts oil temperature. The unit was originally an electrically heated system, we now have the additional gas heated option with immersion tubes. A compact design accommodates the smallest of footprints for each of the three sizes available, with production rates ranging from 200 to 1100 pounds/hour.