Highlighting a variety of innovative processing and packaging technologies, the bakery production line at Process Expo will host three live demonstrations daily with product made from actual ingredients. While this line will manufacture empanadas, the equipment is extremely versatile and can be used in a wide range of applications, depending on the needs of the customers. These guided demonstrations will be open to all show attendees during the October 23–25 event at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

Companies showcasing their technologies in the bakery line include:

CMC America

Handtmann, Inc

Nothum Food Processing Systems

JBT

Multivac

TDI Packsys

The bakery line is being curated, organized, and installed by leading design firm and FPSA member, Dennis Group, which is also acting as Project Manager of the line.

"This line is meant to go far beyond just empanadas,” said Tony Graves, chair of the FPSA Bakery Council. “Each of the components in this Production Line can be used to manufacture other baked goods, as well as products in other industry segments. You might say that these technologies can be cross-pollinated for other applications where the end-user can find a competitive advantage versus more traditionally employed technologies.”

“We are already starting to field inquiries about participating in the Production Lines for the 2025 show, reflecting the intense popularity this program holds not just for the PROCESS EXPO, but also the companies that exhibit,” said David Seckman, president & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). “There is no better showcase for the extensive manufacturing solutions our members offer than the Production Line Program. This includes not just our OEM’s, but also software and other service providers, in addition to the design build firms that are helping to build each of these lines. The Production Line program opens new doors for food manufacturers to better understand processing and packaging technologies that can be applied in their operations.”

“The show not only presents the latest innovations but also their practical applications so buyers can understand its integration with different line processes,” concluded Kristy Meade, vice president of technology shows for Messe Frankfurt, Inc

Registration for the 2023 edition is open and industry professionals can register here. For more information, visit myprocessexpo.com.