Maria and Ricardo’s Tortillas, after eight years with its former look, has unveiled a new branding and packaging upgrade. According to the company, the previous packaging was effective but it was time for a “fresh perspective.”

"The new design features festive colors and radial design, an homage to our Mexican heritage, along with a bolder logo, more cohesive look across all product lines, enhanced messaging, and easy navigation of certifications and dietary information,” says Elena Ancira, marketing manager at Maria and Ricardo's. “We aimed to create a bolder and more eye-catching appearance on store shelves, ensuring that our products would instantly capture the attention of shoppers.”

Ancira adds, “This update provided us with the opportunity to celebrate the rich Mexican heritage that has always been at the heart of our brand, infusing our packaging with cultural elements that resonate with our customers. This redesign also allowed us to achieve a more cohesive and unified look across all our product lines, creating a stronger brand identity that reflects our commitment to quality and authenticity.

The MSRP for the products is $5.59.