Dick’s is a celebration of American snacking centered around its humorous slogan.

“We call it ‘experiential snacking,’” says proprietor Jason Bullock. “When we think of snacking, we think of gathering with friends for backyard get-togethers, tailgate parties and movie nights. Instead of simply eating chips, Dick’s becomes part of the experience as people laugh about the name and slogan.”

Sweet And Smoky Barbecue is the company’s second offering, joining the Salty flavor in the growth of Dick’s. Both flavors are crafted by a Midwestern family-owned chip maker that has been in business for nearly 90 years.

Dick’s Potato Chips are available in 2.75-ounce bags (SRP $2.99). Consumers can find them at dickspotatochips.com and at select retail locations and breweries nationwide.