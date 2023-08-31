The National Honey Board is celebrating National Honey Month by announcing partners for its Honey Saves Hives program, which spotlights the importance of honey bees through made-with-honey products. When consumers purchase made-with-honey products, they support honeybee health, beekeepers, the U.S.’s diverse food supply, and the environment. Food and beverage producers partnering with Honey Saves Hives include:

Justin’s: Leading nut butter brand that is dedicated to honey bee health

Kate’s Real Food: Uses honey in its complete line of clean label food bars

Mary’s Gone Crackers: Its popular Honey Kookies deliver a clean label graham cracker snack

Caledonia Spirits: Maker of award-winning gin and vodka with honey

Frönen: Dairy-free ice cream maker that uses honey

Sprecher Brewery: One of the best ranked root beers in the world, made with honey

In September and throughout the year, Honey Saves Hives partners will promote the important role of honeybees and beekeepers. Honeybees are responsible for more than 35% of the foods we eat and the honey that we enjoy. As honeybee populations continue to face challenges and experience rates of decline, protecting these pollinators is becoming even more crucial to our ecosystem and food supply.

“We are honored to partner with organizations that share our mission of protecting honey bees, and in turn, our food supply,” Catherine Barry, National Honey Board vice president of marketing, says. “I encourage consumers to grab these brands’ delicious made-with-honey products the next time they’re at the supermarket.”

In addition to working with major food and beverage brands to promote honey bee health, the National Honey Board allocates five percent of its annual revenue to honey bee health research, administered by Project Apis m.

For more information on the Honey Saves Hives program and how to help honeybees all September long, visit honeysaveshives.com.