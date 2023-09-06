TreeHouse Foods, Inc. today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Lakeville, MN manufacturing facility and snack bars business to John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., maker of Fisher Nuts, for approximately $63 million in cash.

"The sale of our Lakeville facility and snack bars business is another example of our strategy in action to be a focused private label leader in high-growth and high-margin categories," said Steve Oakland, chairman, CEO, and president of TreeHouse Foods. "Importantly, we believe the business and its talented colleagues will be well positioned under John B. Sanfilippo & Son's ownership. We remain focused on deploying our capital in a manner that supports our long-term growth targets and enhances value creation for our shareholders."

The Lakeville, MN manufacturing facility has been part of the TreeHouse Foods network since its acquisition of the Private Brands business in 2016. The facility produces a range of private label snack bar products including fruit and grain, chewy, crunchy, and protein bars.

The snack bars business was not expected to contribute positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2023. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close within 30 days.

Following close, the existing private label snack bars business, customer relationships, and Lakeville-based employees will transition to John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Both companies are committed to a smooth transition for employees, customers and consumers.

This is the second acquisition for John B. Sanfillipo & Son, Inc. within the past 12 months. In December 2022, John B. Sanfillipo & Son, Inc. purchased all of the assets of the Just the Cheese brand business from Specialty Cheese Company, Inc. The acquisition was funded through the company’s existing bank credit facility.

