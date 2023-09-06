Diamond of California, the century-old producer of specialty nuts, has announced two fall-inspired flavors in its snack nut line, Pumpkin Pie Spice Snack Walnuts and Pecan Pie Pecans. These two new snack nut flavors combine premium, fresh-from-the-harvest nuts with seasonings and a lightly sweetened glaze. The Pecan Pie Pecans will also be the brand’s first-ever exclusively pecan snack offering. Both flavors will be available nationwide in-stores and online starting in September.

Diamond of California launched its first-ever Snack Walnut line in 2020 highlighting its California-grown walnuts, rich in protein, fiber, antioxidants, and Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) Omega-3 and known for their buttery taste. The line has quickly become a favorite among specialty nut snacks with its four core flavors: Salted Dark Chocolate, Himalayan Pink Salt, Sweet Maple, and Hot Honey.

“As we looked to expand our snack line with iconic flavors, we were inspired by two of our most popular fall recipes, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. Both of the signature holiday pie recipes complement our walnuts and pecans and make for a festive and delicious ready-to-eat snack.” said Craig Tokusato, CMO of Diamond of California. “There is a certain magical feeling about fall and we wanted to encapsulate that in these two new snack nut flavors. We know these new straight-from-the-bag fall-inspired flavors will spice up snack time.”

Diamond of California's new seasonal Pumpkin Pie Spice Snack Walnuts are a blend of pumpkin and warm spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and clove, paired with freshly shelled and roasted walnuts. The Pumpkin Pie Spice Snack Walnuts are available for a limited time only, through the end of 2023, and the suggested retail price is $3.99 per four-ounce bag.

The brand's new Pecan Pie Pecans are freshly shelled, roasted, and lightly glazed, with the nutritional benefits of pecans, which contain essential vitamins, fiber, ALA Omega-3, and protein. The flavor was inspired by the brand's “Favorite Pecan Pie” recipe. Pecan pie fans can rejoice, as this flavor is planned to become a year-round offering, and Diamond’s first snacking pecan. (SRP: $3.99 per 3.5-oz. bag)

Diamond of California Pumpkin Pie Spice Snack Walnuts and Pecan Pie Pecans are now available online via shop.diamondnuts.com and in major retailers like Publix, Albertsons, and Safeway, and will also be available on Amazon later this month.