Company: Diamond of California

Website: www.diamondnuts.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Just in time for fall, Diamond of California has launched its Pumpkin Pie Spice Nut Pie Crust, a seasonal Walmart exclusive flavor of their beloved Ready-to-Use Nut Pie Crust. The Pumpkin Pie Spice Nut Pie Crust, adds that special fall touch to your pie creations and is available now through the holiday season exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at shop.diamondnuts.com.

Similar to Diamond's three other Nut Pie Crusts in Pecan, Walnut, and Chocolate, the new Pumpkin Pie Spice Nut Pie Crust is free from ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, additives, and artificial flavors. These ready-to-use crusts have a nut base rather than a cookie crumb base, which reduces the crusts flour, sugar, and carbohydrates, and also contributes polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats (good fats!) that are present in tree nuts, making it one of the cleanest shelf-stable pie crusts on the market.



