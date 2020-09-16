Company: Diamond of California

Website: www.diamondnuts.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Diamond of California, the century-old producer of “Made for Homemade” specialty nuts, has announced the launch of a new chocolate flavor, of their ready-to-use Nut Pie Crusts, available now on both store shelves nationwide, and online with Amazon.

Last year the specialty nut brand took the baking aisles by storm, launching the first ready-to-use Nut Pie Crusts in Walnut and Pecan. It was the baking category’s very first crusts on the market made with nuts and kitchen pantry ingredients, rather than the more typical pressed cookie crumbs commonly made with ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, additives, and artificial flavors. The nut base helps the crusts reduce flour, sugar, and carbohydrates, and also contributes polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats that are present in tree nuts.

Diamond of California’s new Chocolate Nut Pie Crust is made with a blend of walnuts and pecans. The key difference is the addition of real cocoa to give the crust that rich chocolatey taste, making it the perfect companion for those sweet pie filling recipes like banana cream and chocolate truffle.

“The new Chocolate Nut Pie Crust is a testament to the success of the original Pecan and Walnut crusts, which launched last fall. We knew the product would make a splash but we were delighted by the outpour of positive responses; home bakers and cooks across the country have been using it for both sweet and savory recipes for the holidays and long after,” says Diamond of California CMO, Craig Tokusato. “It was clear to us that our launch excited current consumers in the baking aisle and also attracted new consumers, which is why we decided to unveil an additional Chocolate Nut Pie Crust.”

Diamond of California Ready-to-Use Chocolate Nut Pie Crusts are now available alongside the Pecan and Walnut crusts at Walmart, on Amazon, and many other retailers across the country. An additional limited-edition flavor will also be available at select stores nationwide for the upcoming holiday 2020 season. Check the store locator here to find Nut Pie Crusts in your area.

For more information on Diamond of California® products and all things culinary nuts, visit their website or follow along @DiamondNuts on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.