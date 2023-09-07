The sights and sounds of PACK EXPO are a lot to take in. This year’s packaging and processing conference and exposition—and all of its exhibits, educational sessions, networking events, and other features—stretch out across nearly all of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the most expansive convention facilities on the planet.

In this technology slideshow, you will find some of the technology of interest to decision-makers in the snack, bakery, and confectionery fields. Equipment spotlighted in the gallery include Antares Vision Group, Fortress Technology, Rotzinger AG, and more. To learn more about the entire event, visit the PACK EXPO Las Vegas website.