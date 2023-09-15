The Kroger Co. has announced the launch of Harvest Apple, a new limited edition Private Selection line of products intended to spice up fall with a fresh new twist. Available now for a limited time, the products can exclusively be shopped in-store only.

"Private Selection's Harvest Apple pairs indulgence with one of fall's most classic flavors, creating an innovative line of products that gives customers a special new way to experience the season," says Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger. "We understand the nostalgia and anticipation that fall inspires, and we are delighted to offer a truly unique assortment of limited-edition products that brings together our favorite seasonal elements. From caramel to warm spices, Harvest Apple gives customer's an elevated autumn flavor that brings to life the cozy fall feeling we all yearn for this time of year."

Featuring 14 items packed with fall flavors, Private Selection's limited edition Harvest Apple products include:

Spiced Apple Snack Mix: Cinnamon pecans, candied apple flavored almonds, marcona almonds, dried cherries, and apples.

Spiced Apple Pie Seasoned Pretzels: Cinnamon sugar notes with a hint of apple and a pinch of salt.

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies: Apple-flavored cookie with sweet cheesecake-flavored filling and a creamy caramel center.

Spiced Apple Crisp Granola Clusters: Sweet with hints of apple and vanilla.

Spiced Apple Pancake Mix: Bursting with apple flavor and sweet cinnamon spice.

Spiced Apple Pie Cookies: Freshly baked in-store cookies.

Spiced Apple Pie Ice Cream: Cinnamon and nutmeg-spiced cream with an apple pie filling swirl and crunchy oat streusel.

Spiced Ginger Apple Seltzer: Bold ginger with Fuji apple flavor.

Caramel Apple Macchiato Coffee Pods: Sweet caramel balanced with apple flavor.

Spiced Apple Cocktail Mixer: Spiced apple with cinnamon.

Bloom Haus Bouquets in four varieties: Fall Sunrise, Orchard Harvest, Golden Ray and Autumn Moon.

Additionally, Kroger is offering recipes featuring the products, including loaded caramel apple pancakes, ginger apple seltzer ice cream float, spiced apple spiked punch, cinnamon brown sugar cream cheese pretzel dip, and more.