Entenmann has released its Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins just in time for the holidays.

The limited-edition muffins are made with real apples and no high fructose corn syrup or trans fat. They're available in on-the-go pouches at most major retails for a suggested retail price of $5.79.

Little Bites snacks is the proud sponsor of little moments that feel really big. Check out what kids have to say on its moments page at littlebites.com/moments.