Original Sunshine is launching a new portfolio of gluten-free products for bagel shops, bakeries, restaurants, and cafes across the country. With taste, texture, ingredient transparency and regenerative, sustainable agriculture at its heart, the brand is reimagining America's favorite wheat-based goods in its line of gluten-free products, starting with bagels.

With gluten-free options appearing on over a quarter of restaurant menus and over a third of Americans opting for gluten free (and growing), Original Sunshine is giving restaurants what is said to be a chewy, delicious New York-style wheat-based bagel without gluten, harmful herbicides, pesticides, or GMOs. The company reports there is nothing dry, crumbly, disappointing or "alternative" about these bagels.

Original Sunshine comes from:

Brad Kent, a food scientist, restaurateur and chef for over three decades, specializing in flour and dough-based products

David Cohen, co-founder of Dream Pops and avid lover of CPG

Rima Barkett, chef, entrepreneur, and cookbook author

Ethan Solouki, a creative who has worked in branding for restaurants from coast to coast.

"Original Sunshine is an option for everyone that is not just better for you, but for the planet too. We are changing the game, bringing to market the first deliciously chewy, purely joyful gluten free bagel without the compromise," says Cohen. "This may be the best bagel you have ever tasted, period."

The Original Sunshine bagel is made with a glyphosate-free wheat-based flour blend that has been naturally deglutenized, reportedly leaving the same great taste, texture, and versatility of traditional wheat-based bagels. The blend is made with sustainable ingredients, regenerative heritage grains, and fiber. According to the company, Original Sunshine also meets and surpasses the FDA's suggestions for a diet containing a maximum of 20 parts per million of gluten, making the bagels Celiac safe.

"We have embraced cutting-edge food science to innovate a gluten free bagel with the texture and experience of the most legendary bagels out there," says Kent. "We've spent years refining and perfecting a process that allows us to remove gluten proteins from wheat, and the final product is a delicious, bready textured gluten-free bagel."

Original Sunshine bagels can be found at over 70 restaurants, cafes, including Tompkin's Square Bagels, Yeastie Boys, Wexler's Deli, Utopia Bagels of New York, Black Seed Bagels, Russ & Daughters, Erewhon, Pura Vida Miami, and more, with others on the way. The bagels are gluten-free, glyphosate-free, non-GMO, dairy free, soy free, vegan, and made from heritage grains.