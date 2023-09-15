Palermo’s Pizza has started pizza production at its second facility located in Jefferson, WI. A launch celebration for employees on September 12 commemorated the occasion.

The Jefferson facility (west of Milwaukee) is located at 1015 Industrial Avenue. It had been used previously as a food processing plant. Palermo’s added specialized equipment to the facility to create additional production capacity with two pizza topping lines. The plant is estimated to produce more than 50 million frozen pizzas per year.

“We extend a warm welcome to Palermo Villa as they become an integral part of our thriving community” says Tim Freitag, Jefferson City administrator. “This project represents a major investment in our city and will create new jobs and opportunities for our residents. We are proud to be a part of Palermo’s growth and success and look forward to a long partnership.”

The project, announced in February 2023, used Wisconsin-based contractors and companies to complete the work of retrofitting the building for frozen pizza production. Jefferson City officials joined Palermo’s to celebrate the new facility.

“It was important for us to keep our business as local as possible. Palermo’s is a people first culture. We started in Milwaukee nearly 60 years ago and are committed to providing industry competitive employment for people who live and work in Wisconsin,” says Giacomo Fallucca, chairman of the board and CEO of Palermo’s. He adds, “The Jefferson community has been so welcoming. We are excited to be here as we continue to expand our Wisconsin roots and continue to provide great career opportunities in our home state.”

“With our strong workforce and business-friendly environment, Jefferson County is a great place for food manufacturers,” says Deb Reinbold, president of Thrive Economic Development. “Palermo’s is a world-class employer and innovator in the pizza industry, and we look forward to supporting them to create a successful future in Jefferson."

“Palermo’s is a family-owned business with family values that truly values their employees,” says Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann. “They are the type of employer any community would be fortunate to have. We are ecstatic Palermo’s chose Jefferson and we are looking toward a successful future together for our city and its residents.”

