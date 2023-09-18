Pumpkin Spice Day is right around the corner, on October 1, and Cheryl's Cookies is serving up new cookie flavors.
From Frosted Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies to Buttercream Frosted Cinnamon Pumpkin Cookies, plus the arrival of the brand's new Buttercream Frosted Pumpkin Cupcakes, Cheryl's Cookies has autumn's favorite flavor front and center.
Its autumn flavors include:
- Buttercream Frosted Pumpkin Cupcakes: Cheryl’s new cupcakes feature moist pumpkin cake topped with cinnamon buttercream frosting and a snack-size crunchy snickerdoodle cookie.
- Frosted Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookie Flavor Box: Cheryl’s spice cake cookie is layered with a generous amount of coffee buttercream frosting and lightly dusted with espresso sugar.
- Buttercream Frosted Cinnamon Pumpkin Cookie Flavor Box: Cheryl’s individually-wrapped, buttercream-frosted cinnamon pumpkin cookies are a customer favorite and have pumpkin, honey, and spices mixed into a soft cookie topped with cinnamon buttercream frosting.