Cheryl’s Cookies has introduced four new cookie flavors for autumn and the holidays. The four new cookie flavors joins the brand's more than 100 different kinds of cookies, brownies, and cakes.

“Our loyal customers, along with evolving market trends, continuously inspire us to create interesting new flavor combinations.” says Kara Jaggers, vice president, merchandising, Cheryl’s Cookies. “These new flavors are the perfect complement to our roster of beloved baked goods and give shoppers an exciting new range of options for gifting and sharing in the months ahead."

The new flavors include:



Each new item is available for purchase in its own “flavor box,” with prices ranging from $26.99-$29.99, and can also be found within a variety of seasonal gift boxes, baskets, and more.

Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Cheryl’s Cookies is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.