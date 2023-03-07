Cheryl's Cookies has announced its newest creation—cupcakes. The launch builds on the brand’s specially designed, handcrafted baked goods.

“At Cheryl’s Cookies, we’ve spent countless hours in the kitchen developing the perfect recipe that will deliver the taste and flavor that our customers love, but in a decadent and mouth-watering cupcake,” says Kara Jaggers, vice president of merchandising for Cheryl’s Cookies. “Packed in decorative gift boxes for everyday occasions and beyond, each cupcake is individually wrapped and is a wonderful way to celebrate friends and family year-round.”

Cheryl's Cookies Cupcakes come in two classic flavors, chocolate and vanilla, and each cake is topped with a dollop of the brand's vanilla buttercream frosting and a mini chocolate chip cookie.

Available now for shipping nationwide, Cheryl's Cookies Cupcakes may be found in 6- and 12-count offerings, with prices ranging from $39.99-$59.99, including: