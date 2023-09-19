With more than 10 billion views on TikTok alone, the Pringles and caviar combination is a prime example of luxury snacking. In a collaboration to merge the world of high-brow snacking with social media trends, the Pringles team is joining forces with The Caviar Co., to provide fans with the Crisps and Caviar Collection.

Inspired by the online buzz, the two forces united to craft a first-of-its-kind collection to bring the snacking trend to the masses and elevate everyday occasions. Pairing Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion, and BBQ flavors with The Caviar Co.'s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe, the collection features three Crisps and Caviar kits.

Fans can select from three kit offerings each stocked with a gold collectable caviar keychain to open tins and two spoons to enjoy this trendy snack at home or on-the-go:

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores ($49): Pringles Sour Cream & Onion pairs with The Caviar Co.'s smoky and savory Smoked Trout Roe and crème fraîche for a bright, tangy, and balanced tasting experience. The kit is equipped with a Mr. P bow tie-inspired serving tray to showcase culinary creations and to enjoy on-the-go.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea ($110): For a blend of crunchy, creamy, and salinity, this kit pairs Pringles Original with The Caviar Co.'s buttery Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and rich crème fraîche; it comes with a Mr. P bow tie-inspired serving tray for presentation.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. 'Crisps and Caviar' Flight ($140): For consumers that cannot decide between the two above kits, this includes Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion, and BBQ to pair with The Caviar Co.'s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe.

"From TikTok reviews to reality TV housewives, the nation is craving Pringles and caviar – and in true Pringles fashion, we're satisfying the caviar-curious," says Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "Our partnership with The Caviar Co. not only embraces the trending snacking behavior in an approachable manner, but expertly curates our beloved crisp flavors with this seafood delicacy for a Pringles tasting experience unlike one you've ever had before."

The kits are designed to enable snacking enthusiasts mix and match flavors, so they can relish in the light texture, balanced flavor, and hyperbolic paraboloid shape of Pringles that complement the caviars.

"Pringles and caviar are the high-low snack the world didn't know we needed, but the combination is simply delightful," says Petra Higby, CEO and founder of The Caviar Co. "We expertly paired our high-quality, sustainably sourced caviar and roe with Pringles flavors that complement each other in taste, aroma and texture—the result is a must-try collection that takes the guesswork out of pairing and serving caviar, is sure to elevate any occasion, and brings your caviar dreams to life."

Fans can visit PringlesandCaviar.shop to choose their own flavor journey and purchase the limited-edition Crisps and Caviar Collection. Kits start at $49, with limited quantity daily drops available while supplies last.

The partnership was brokered by Kellogg's global food and beverage licensing agency, Beanstalk.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.