Insomnia Cookies has launched its fall collection, which includes limited-edition Halloween candy-centric cookies in collaboration with Reese's; a Late Nightmare Snack Cookie Cake that is so good, it’s scary; and other treats.

Flavors that launched September 28 which are available for in-store, local delivery, and via nationwide shipping until October 31, include:

Candy Apple Classic – No bobbing necessary. Classic sugar cookie dough with toffee pieces, dried apples, Hershey's Kisses, and M&Ms MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies.

REESE'S Peanut Butter Filled Deluxe – The trick-or-treat candy G.O.A.T in cookie form. Hershey's Dark Chocolate dough mixed with mini REESE'S peanut butter chips, and filled with Reese's peanut butter.

Flavors that will launch October 5 (not available for shipping) include: