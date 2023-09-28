Insomnia Cookies has launched its fall collection, which includes limited-edition Halloween candy-centric cookies in collaboration with Reese's; a Late Nightmare Snack Cookie Cake that is so good, it’s scary; and other treats.
Flavors that launched September 28 which are available for in-store, local delivery, and via nationwide shipping until October 31, include:
- Candy Apple Classic – No bobbing necessary. Classic sugar cookie dough with toffee pieces, dried apples, Hershey's Kisses, and M&Ms MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies.
- REESE'S Peanut Butter Filled Deluxe – The trick-or-treat candy G.O.A.T in cookie form. Hershey's Dark Chocolate dough mixed with mini REESE'S peanut butter chips, and filled with Reese's peanut butter.
Flavors that will launch October 5 (not available for shipping) include:
- Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Classic – A sweet and salty icon filled with chocolate chunks, caramel nuggets, and chocolate covered pretzel pieces.
- Moon Cake – A crescent-shaped cake with two Classic cookie flavors, consumers' choice of decorative icing, and an optional message applied with buttercream icing + toppings. Up to 8 servings.
- Happy Halloween Cookie Cake – One Classic flavor, consumers' choice of decorative icing, and a Happy Halloween cake center. Up to 8 servings.
- Late Nightmare Snack Cookie Cake – One Classic flavor, consumers' choice of decorative icing, and a Late Nightmare Snack cake center. Up to 8 servings.