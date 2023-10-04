Once Upon a Farm, the next generation children's nutrition company, has announced the launch of its first ever Refrigerated Oat Bars as part of its innovation pipeline. As pioneers in the kids fresh snacking space, the company continues to raise food standards for babies and kids, this time, with their take on a spoonable classic: overnight oats. The bars are refrigerated for freshness, made with real fruit and veggies, fueled with 100% whole grain oats, and drizzled with a no-added-sugar icing. Flavors include Strawberry, Banana Chocolate, and Apple Cinnamon.

"The day is finally here, and I'm so excited for families to get their hands on Once Upon a Farm's Refrigerated Oat bars!", said Once Upon a Farm Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. "We know kids are always on the go—and finding the best convenient, nutritious snack for the lunchbox or afterschool activity can be a challenge. We've got you covered—we're raising the bar (literally), with our kid (and parent) approved Refrigerated Oat Bars—organic, made with real fruits and veggie, a no-added-sugar drizzle, and most importantly tastes so good I suggest grown-ups buy their own stash."

Each snack bar recipe raises the bar on traditional oats, and is crafted with organic ingredients and packed with fiber. In addition, the bars are refrigerated for freshness and good on-the-go (outside of the fridge) for up to one week to fuel families' everyday adventures. Once Upon a Farm's Refrigerated Oat Bar line is available to purchase now nationwide in the refrigerator aisle at Target and Wegmans, and online at onceuponafarmorganics.com. Suggested retail price $2.79 per bar or $9.49 for a multi-pack.

"When we started Once Upon a Farm, our goal was always to expand our footprint into other kid snacking categories." said Once Upon a Farm Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Cassandra Curtis. "We've spent the last two years testing different bar recipes, getting our no added sugar drizzle right, and understanding the white space where parents and kids' needs are unmet in the grocery store. Our new line of Refrigerated Oat Bars is our answer to convenience and leading a healthy lifestyle while maintaining all the nutritious qualities and deliciousness that have made our products so appealing to parents and kids alike. We are beyond excited for everyone to try them!"

Once Upon a Farm's product suite now includes an array of cold-pressed Fruit & Veggie Blends, Dairy-Free Smoothies, Overnight Oats, Coconut Yogurt Alternatives as well a line of freshly frozen Plant-Rich Meals for babies. Its baby portfolio features its Advanced Nutrition Blends that are first to receive The Clean Label Project's new First 1,000 Day Promise Certification making them best in class in the category. All of Once Upon a Farm's products are organic, non-GMO Project Verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.