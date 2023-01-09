Tattooed Chef, a frozen plant-based food company offering a wide variety of meals, bowls, and snacks, is expanding its portfolio and marking its debut into the refrigerated section with the launch of functional Oat Butter Bars. These snack innovations combine the grab-and-go convenience of bars with the emerging trend of functional nutrition. In each bar, powered by oat butter, Tattooed Chef delivers powerful adaptogens—including ashwagandha, holy basil, reishi, and Vitamin D3—to promote vitality, stabilize one’s mood, and improve performance and focus.

“We are thrilled to finally introduce our Oat Butter Bars as our first step out of the freezer aisle,” said Sarah Galletti, founder and chief creative officer of Tattooed Chef. “Mental health is an extremely important part of my life and throughout the last few years, I leaned into holistic remedies like adaptogens. After seeing and feeling the benefits of them myself, I was inspired to create a line of plant-based bars to help consumers easily incorporate functional foods into their routines in a product that tastes fantastic.”

Each Non-GMO Project Verified Oat Butter Bar contains 12-14 grams of plant-based pea protein, no added sugars, no soy, and no gluten. They are available in four flavors:

Chocolate Chip

Brownie

Peanut

Graham

Tattooed Chef’s Oat Butter Bars are available now with an SRP of $2.99 at select retailers, including Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Nugget Markets, and Central Market, with more retailers rolling out later this year.

To learn more about Tattooed Chef, visit tattooedchef.com.