Jackson’s, a snack brand specializing in sweet potato chips kettle cooked in premium oils, is adding a new flavor to its lineup with Spicy Jalapeño Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil. Complemented by savory hints of onion and garlic, Spicy Jalapeño is Jackson's third flavor launch of the year, following Farmhouse Ranch and Habanero Nacho, and the spiciest option in their current lineup.

“Rounding out an exciting year of innovation and growth, we’re thrilled to bring the heat with Spicy Jalapeño—our take on the classic flavor consumers crave,” says Scott Reamer, co-founder of Jackson’s and innovation lead. “After extensive rounds of taste testing, our innovation team created the best version of a jalapeño chip, adding the spiciness of the pepper to our savory sweet potato chips for those who crave a little kick to their crunch!”

Releasing immediately in select retailers nationwide and available online, these crunchy snacks come in 1oz bags (SRP $1.29) and 5oz bags (SRP $4.49).

In addition to Spicy Jalapeño, Jackson’s line of sweet potato chips made with avocado oil include Sea Salt, Farmhouse Ranch, Carolina BBQ, and Habanero Nacho. All of Jackson’s snacks are made with heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes that are high in fiber and loaded with antioxidants, then kettle-cooked low and slow in avocado oil to bring out their texture and flavor while maintaining their nutritional density. According to the company, it sources premium oils that are never diluted with cheap refined oils or polyunsaturated fats. Jackson’s are free from artificial flavors and ingredients as well as the top nine allergens and are reportedly compatible with just about any diet out there: vegan, Kosher, gluten-free and grain-free.

