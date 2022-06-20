Company: Jackson's Chips

Website: https://jacksonschips.com/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: As we approach the warm summer months, an increase in snacking is growing, and data shows 45% of consumers often eat snacks instead of meals at home, demonstrating a statistic that has increased within the last five years. To solve the summer snacking dilemma, Jackson’s Chips has released potato chips containing simple, premium ingredients that all snackers can enjoy with a healthy conscience.

Founder-led and a Shark Tank success story, Jackson’s, formerly Jackson’s Honest, were developed as a sweet potato chip with better-for-you ingredients for the founders’ son, who was fighting a rare autoimmune disorder. Containing antioxidants, Jackson’s Chips come in five flavors, each made with three different ingredients: healthy avocado or coconut oil, heirloom non-GMO sweet potatoes, and chef-inspired seasonings. The chips are also suited for any diet: vegan, keto, paleo, gluten-free, Kosher; and are free of refined oils, artificial ingredients, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

The chip flavors include:

Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil: sweet potatoes, avocado oil, sea salt

Spicy Tomatillo Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil: piquant roasted tomatillos, jalapenos, and salsa verdes of the Southwest

Carolina BBQ Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil: vinegar, Carolina mop sauce seasoning

Unsalted Sweet Potato Chips with Coconut Oil: Jackson’s classic heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes are cooked low and slow in coconut oil for an unsalted snack option

Each variety sells at a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 5-oz. bag.



