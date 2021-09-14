Company: Mark's Mindful Munchies

Website: www.marksmindfulmunchies.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Mark's Mindful Munchies, known for its Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips, has announced a new line of simple, wholesome, salty snacks: Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips. Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are crunchy, better-for-you air-popped chips that showcase the naturally rich taste of sweet potatoes and the earthy flavor of brown rice. Light and crispy, the chips are perfect right out of the bag.

Available in two flavors, Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt, the chips are non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, certified gluten-free, corn-free, and tree nut and peanut-free. With only 110 calories, 3.5g fat and 2g protein per serving, Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are the ultimate better-for-you snack with absolutely no trans fats and no artificial ingredients.

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A, B, and C and minerals such as potassium and manganese plus they contain natural anti-inflammatory properties. Brown rice is a highly nutritious, naturally gluten-free grain that is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

"I'm a health nut and enjoy eating healthy complex carbs like sweet potatoes and brown rice, so I loved the idea of creating an air-popped chip with these high-quality ingredients," says Mark Andrus, founder of Mark's Mindful Munchies. "Snacking should be fun, delicious, and mindful, and our Sweet Potato Chips definitely check all the boxes. We are proud to have created a snack that's good for you without compromising on flavor."

Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are available in 3.5 oz. bags both online and at grocery stores across the country for an SRP of $3.49. For more information, please visit PopBitties.com.



