Bimbo Bakeries' Entenmann's, the baked goods brand, is bringing fans a combination of tradition and innovation with its first-ever baked doughnut: Entenmann's Donut Cakes. The Donut Cakes are now available at select retailers in two flavors, Cinnamon & Sugar and Double Chocolate Chip.

Entenmann's Donut Cakes come in boxes of six and are individually wrapped for freshness and on the go convenience. Made with real ingredients, the Donut Cake varieties also contain no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors.

"At Entenmann's, we are constantly exploring new ways our fans can enjoy our beloved baked goods. Our research shows that consumers are looking for indulgent, individually wrapped snacks for on-the-go snacking, so we wanted to deliver in the sweetest way," said Jason Amar, director of marketing at Entenmann's. "Our latest innovation, Entenmann's Donut Cakes, are truly the perfect blend of an old-fashioned donut with a modern twist, and we can't wait to hear what our fans think."

Available now at select retailers, new Entenmann's Donut Cakes are the latest addition to the Entenmann's product lineup, which consists of a variety of baked goods including doughnuts, crumb cakes, cookies, and more.

