Company: Dawn Foods

Website: www.dawnfoods.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Dawn Foods recently released the first-ever brioche doughnut mix, for grocery and supermarket bakeries.

The doughnut combines everything consumers love about yeast-raised doughnuts, with the richness of Brioche bread. It offers a rich, buttery flavor and dense texture to create a unique doughnut experience.

Grocery and supermarket bakeries can now purchase the doughnut nationwide, using the mix to create everything from a brioche honey bun to a savory everything bagel-flavored Bismark doughnut.

Some fast facts about the new doughnut: