Insomnia Cookies launched its Jinglebread collection, a decked-out haul of Santa-approved holiday treats for Insomniacs who are on the naughty and nice list. Inspired by the festive flavor gingerbread, this limited-edition lineup goes all in on the sugar and spice flavor that will help Insomniacs sleigh the holidays.
Available in-store and for local delivery until December 31 or until supplies last. Price and availability varies by location.
- Jinglebread Classic* – Ginger and molasses dough, blended together with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Jinglebread Classic Mini – The bite-sized version of the Classic Jinglebread.
- Jinglebread Blondie* – Gingerbread-flavored blondie base with a cream cheese swirl throughout.
- Jinglebread Lil’ Dipper – Twelve of Insomnia's Jinglebread Classic Minis with a side of cream cheese icing.
- Jinglebread Big Dipper – Four of Insomnia's Classic Jinglebread cookies ready to jingle and mingle with cream cheese icing.
- Featured Jinglebread 10” Cookie Cake* – Insomnia's classic Jinglebread cookie, your choice of decorative icing, and a choice from four holiday cake center messages applied with buttercream icing, all served in a festive holiday box sleeve. Up to eight servings.
*Denotes also available via nationwide shipping.