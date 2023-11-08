Hippeas is launching themed snacks from Illumination’s new feature film Migration this holiday season.

Illumination, creators of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets, invites consumers to take flight into the thrill of the unknown in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration, which arrives in theaters on December 22. As the exclusive salty snack partner, Hippeas is offering a special limited-edition six-pack of 0.8-oz. sized bags in its best-selling chickpea puffs flavor, Vegan White Cheddar.

Hippeas' Migration-themed snacks will be available at select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Kroger starting this December.

Hippeas has replaced its iconic chickpea smile graphic on-pack with the Migration cast of Mallard characters. The Vegan White Cheddar Chickpea Puffs pack 4g of plant protein and 3g of fiber into every serving. The puffs are also gluten-free, Non-GMO, vegan, and free from major allergens including nuts, dairy and soy.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Illumination for this year's highly anticipated new film, Migration, by launching a limited-edition multipack of our Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar Chickpea Puffs," exclaimed Julia Hecht, CMO of Hippeas. "With Migration offering an abundance of family fun, adventure, and laughter, Hippeas serves as the perfect snack companion for an enjoyable movie night with the whole family this holiday season."