Company: Green Pack Snacks, Inc.

Website: www.hippeas.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99 (10-oz. or 1-oz. six-pack)

Product Snapshot: The launch of HIPPEAS product in support of the new Illumination film Minions: The Rise of Gru (in theaters July 1), will be available this summer. The limited-edition packs of HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs will be available in four flavors and in a variety of sizes – perfect for on-the-go travel and summer entertaining. The Minions-themed 4-oz. bag of Organic Chickpea Puffs will be available in Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Sriracha Sunshine, and Bohemian Barbecue. The Minions-themed 10-oz. bag, 14-oz. bag, and a six-pack of 1-oz. bags will be available in Vegan White Cheddar Puffs.

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs have 4 grams of plant-protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 170 calories per 1 oz. serving. They are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan/dairy-free, and nut- and soy-free.

The limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available at HIPPEAS.com and on Amazon as well as nationwide in-store in club, mass, drug, and conventional retailers.



