Plant protein provider ChickP Protein, Ltd. is aiming at the active nutrition market to meet surging demand for natural, high-protein, plant-based nutrition bars and similar on-the-go, better-for-you products. The company has developed a line of prototypes, powered by its 90% chickpea isolate, to fit the requirements of active lifestyle consumers and others who live life on the go.

The company will showcase protein fortified, granola-based demos at the upcoming Fi Europe 2023, 28-30 November in Frankfurt. On display will be a range of granola-based creations including chickpea protein enriched cereal and energy bars. The samples are composed of nuts, seeds, oats, and green buckwheat, infused with a minimum 30% of the proprietary, 90% chickpea isolate. They are naturally mildly sweetened with honey and agave and are rich in fiber.

“Our foray into the active nutrition market was a logical next step for us,” emphasizes Liat Lachish Levy, CEO of ChickP. “We’re attuned to the thriving demand for good-for-you nutrition snacks that contain rich amounts of plant-based protein.”

“The key challenge in fortifying energy snacks with vegan forms of protein, is avoiding a bitter aftertaste while retaining a crispy texture,” explains Maor Dahan, head of development and applications for ChickP. “Our chickpea isolate solves both challenges. It has a neutral flavor plus a fine consistency for seamless integration. Moreover, it is a complete protein providing all the essential amino acids, including naturally occurring branch-chain amino acids essential for building and maintaining muscle mass. This makes our 90% chickpea protein isolate the ideal choice for those seeking not just protein but a comprehensive nutritional solution.”

ChickP developed the patented technology for producing the flavorless and odorless 90% chickpea isolate, reportedly setting a new standard for delivering an all-natural, clean-label, and highly functional ingredient uniquely tailored to suit an array of vegan, plant-based alternatives. It can be incorporated into dairy analogs such as ice cream and barista creamers, as well as cheese and even as a replacement for eggs.

Innova Market Insights has noted a market upswing in nutritional sports bars enriched with plant protein registering a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2022. Moreover "high protein" takes top position for the cereal/energy/sports bars category.

According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, active lifestyle users constitute the largest consumer group of high-protein sports nutrition products, even surpassing athletes and are driving significant market growth.” With the current market hovering around $10 billion USD, data from Global Growth Insights published October 23 estimates the active nutrition market to reach nearly $16 billion USD in 2031, following a CAGR of almost 17.5%.

With the animal-free food and beverage trend driving industry toward plant-based snacks, ChickP’s sustainably sourced chickpea protein isolate has been designated a finalist at the Fi Europe protein innovation awards. As ChickP focuses on improving the active nutrition sector, the company remains committed to continue innovating and supplying its cutting-edge plant-based protein solutions as premium ingredients for an even broader range of food and beverage applications.

