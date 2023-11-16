Wilde is spicing things up with its latest flavor, Spicy Queso, now on shelves at all Sprouts and select Target stores.

Unlike traditional potato chips, Wilde protein chips are crafted from 100% all natural chicken breast, egg whites, and bone broth. They are high in protein (10g per serving) while also being low in sugar and carbs.

Spicy Queso is packed with hits of smoked chipotle, roasted jalapeño, and seasoned, aged cheddar cheese; each chip gives a nod to classic chicken enchiladas.

The new flavor is now available in 4-oz. bags at Sprouts, with a SRP of $7.99 per bag, and in four-packs at select Target stores for $8.99, with greater national retail availability to follow in the coming months.